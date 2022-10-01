Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanciu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Maywood Il
Dr. Stanciu works at
Morning Star Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disorders7596 W Jewell Ave Ste 101, Lakewood, CO 80232 Directions (720) 894-0400
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
DrStanciu spends time with you, really listens and answered all my questions. She is thorough- I feel like I will get answers and solid recommendations
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Romanian
- 1720068760
- Loyola University Maywood Il
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
Dr. Stanciu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanciu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanciu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanciu works at
Dr. Stanciu has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanciu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanciu speaks Romanian.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanciu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanciu.
