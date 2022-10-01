See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Maywood Il

Dr. Stanciu works at Morning Star Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disorders in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Morning Star Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disorders
    7596 W Jewell Ave Ste 101, Lakewood, CO 80232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 894-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adult Hypophosphatasia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Adrenal Gland-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Conn Syndrome-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Cushing's Syndrome-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Hyperaldosteronism-Induced Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism, Familial, Isolated Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Hypophosphatemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stanciu?

    Oct 01, 2022
    DrStanciu spends time with you, really listens and answered all my questions. She is thorough- I feel like I will get answers and solid recommendations
    Karen W. — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stanciu to family and friends

    Dr. Stanciu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stanciu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD.

    About Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720068760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Maywood Il
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanciu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanciu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanciu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanciu works at Morning Star Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disorders in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Stanciu’s profile.

    Dr. Stanciu has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanciu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanciu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanciu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanciu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanciu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.