Dr. Irine Corst, MD
Overview
Dr. Irine Corst, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center.
Locations
Luba V. Gringut Medical PC8405 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 621-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corst professional, smart, pateint.
About Dr. Irine Corst, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Corst speaks Russian.
