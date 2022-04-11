See All Cardiologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their residency with New York Community Hospital

Dr. Zolotarevskaya works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Wheezing
Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Apr 11, 2022
    Dr Zolotarevskaya is my doctor for the last 12 years. Excellent bed side manners, very carrying , patience to listen , great personality.
    dora kourdian — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English, Russian
    1730127622
    New York Community Hospital
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Dr. Irina Zolotarevskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Zolotarevskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zolotarevskaya works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY.

    Dr. Zolotarevskaya has seen patients for Wheezing, Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolotarevskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zolotarevskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zolotarevskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

