Overview

Dr. Irina Tkach-Chubay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Totowa, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State Medical Institute Of Chisinau and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Tkach-Chubay works at Advanced Interventional Pain Management in Totowa, NJ with other offices in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.