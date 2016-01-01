Dr. Irina Taraban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taraban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Taraban, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Taraban, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwalk, CT.
Locations
Neurology Associates Norwalk637 West Ave Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-5000
Neurology Associates Norwalk637 W West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irina Taraban, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1871694562
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Caledonian Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taraban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taraban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taraban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taraban has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taraban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taraban speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taraban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taraban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taraban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taraban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.