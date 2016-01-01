See All Radiation Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Irina Sparks, ND is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Dr. Sparks works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Frameless Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Procedure Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tomotherapy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

  Radiation Oncology
  English
  Female
  1831432236
Board Certifications
  Radiation Oncology
  • Goshen Health Hospital

Dr. Irina Sparks, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sparks works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sparks’s profile.

Dr. Sparks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

