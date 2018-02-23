Dr. Irina Skopets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skopets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Skopets, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Skopets, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Smolenskij Med Institute Smolensk Russian Sfsr.
Locations
Irina A. Skopets MD PA16220 Frederick Rd Ste 206, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (410) 303-4840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skopets?
My mother has been Dr Skopets patient for more than a decade. We see the doctor several times a year for medication refills, to ask for medical advise, not necessarily related to my mother neurological problem. We have been always impressed by Dr Skopets knowledge, compassion, willingness adn ability to help. She is caring adn detail oriented. I would like to become her patient too, but Dr Skopets does not accept new patient under my insurance.
About Dr. Irina Skopets, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538116330
Education & Certifications
- Smolenskij Med Institute Smolensk Russian Sfsr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skopets has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skopets accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skopets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skopets has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skopets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skopets speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skopets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skopets.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skopets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skopets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.