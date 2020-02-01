Dr. Irina Rybalova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rybalova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Rybalova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irina Rybalova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nyack, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Med U and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Locations
Hematologyoncology Assoc255 5th Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 362-1750
Montefiore Nyack Hospital160 N Midland Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 480-7440Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was the best doctor for my aunt: competent and compassionate. She deserves more than 5 stars.
About Dr. Irina Rybalova, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1386864486
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- UMDNJ/Newark
- Russian State Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rybalova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rybalova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rybalova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rybalova has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rybalova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rybalova speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rybalova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rybalova.
