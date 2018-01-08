See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Rosewater works at Endocrine Associates Of Connecticut in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Assoc. of Ct LLC
    Endocrine Assoc. of Ct LLC
1952 Whitney Ave Ste 14, Hamden, CT 06517
(203) 488-5885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 08, 2018
    Dr Rosewater provides the level of care and service we should all receive from our physician's. As a diabetic she provided me with a course of treatment that now has my daily numbers in a normal range, I as well as my A1C also normal again. As a result of her knowledge and ability we are also elimating meds I have been taking for years. Burton P Vitale
    Burton P Vitale in Wallingford Ct — Jan 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD
    About Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477793529
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
