Dr. Irina Puliaeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Puliaeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.
Locations
Leung Dental Associates LLC1644 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1135
Franciscan Healthcare Munster701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4200
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9818
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician, and person! She is genuine and polite, gets you in with no delay! Would recommend her 110%! Her Nurse Susan is such a sweetheart!
About Dr. Irina Puliaeva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619306750
Education & Certifications
- ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puliaeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puliaeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puliaeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Puliaeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puliaeva.
