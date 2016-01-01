See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Irina Overman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Overman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Overman works at Valley Medical Primary Care Inc. in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Medical Primary Care Inc.
    6611 Clyo Rd Ste E, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-8282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tobacco Use Disorder
Influenza (Flu)
Constipation
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Irina Overman, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760637540
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Overman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Overman works at Valley Medical Primary Care Inc. in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Overman’s profile.

    Dr. Overman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

