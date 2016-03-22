See All Dermatologists in Roswell, GA
Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irina Milman, DO is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Milman works at Gastroenterology Consultants, P.C. in Roswell, GA with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goodman Dermatology
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 280, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0787
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Glick Skin Institute
    1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-3494
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2016
    Dr. Milman was very personable. She answered all of my questions and gave me options. She was very professional and had a great bedside manner. She seemed genuinely concerned about my feelings and I did not feel rushed.
    Patricia Bradley in Johns Creek, GA — Mar 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irina Milman, DO
    About Dr. Irina Milman, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1053532077
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Milman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

