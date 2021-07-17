Overview

Dr. Irina Mikheyeva, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O. and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Mikheyeva works at Century Medical & Dental Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.