Overview

Dr. Irina Lelchuk, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology - M.D. and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Lelchuk works at Healthway Medical & Aesthetics in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.