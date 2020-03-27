Overview

Dr. Irina Korableva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Korableva works at Northeast Ohio Endocrinology in Canton, OH with other offices in Covington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.