Dr. Irina Korableva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korableva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Korableva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irina Korableva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Korableva works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Ohio Endocrinology4634 Hills And Dales Rd Nw, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 477-0255
-
2
St Elizabeth Covington Lab1500 James Simpson Jr Way, Covington, KY 41011 Directions (859) 655-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korableva?
Dr. Korableva aggressively treated my diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. She is genuine thorough and cares about her patients.
About Dr. Irina Korableva, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093793994
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korableva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korableva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korableva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korableva works at
Dr. Korableva has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korableva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Korableva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korableva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korableva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korableva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.