Dr. Irina Kogan, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Kogan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Kogan works at Advanced Neurology P.C. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hollis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flatbush
    221 Parkville Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-4575
  2. 2
    Advanced Neurology P.C.
    20507 Hillside Ave Ste 4, Hollis, NY 11423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 740-4066
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Irina Kogan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679730477
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kogan speaks Creole, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

