Dr. Irina Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irina Kogan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Kogan works at
Locations
1
Flatbush221 Parkville Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11230
2
Advanced Neurology P.C.20507 Hillside Ave Ste 4, Hollis, NY 11423
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
About Dr. Irina Kogan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Creole, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1679730477
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
