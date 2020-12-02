See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Irina Joukova, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Joukova, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Joukova works at Bustleton Healthcare in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bustleton Healthcare
    9867 Bustleton Ave Ste B, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 969-3322
  2. 2
    Kennedy Health Alliance
    1305 Kings Hwy N Ste 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-3862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Irina Joukova, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972768794
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joukova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joukova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joukova has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joukova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joukova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joukova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joukova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joukova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

