Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27100 Chardon Rd Rm 100, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (216) 844-3009
-
2
Uhmg-urology-brainard29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 844-3009
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Jaeger due to gross hematuria. She scheduled a cat scan and a cystoscopy. She wanted to make sure that there was nothing wrong with me. I had the cystoscopy today and it was painless. She is a kind and caring doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023215936
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaeger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaeger has seen patients for Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.