Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO
Overview
Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL.
Dr. Gershin-Stevens works at
Locations
Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte22655 Bayshore Rd Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (239) 310-5164
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 310-5162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gershin-Stevens?
The whole entire team is great, and excels in my child''s medical appointments.
About Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English, Romanian
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershin-Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gershin-Stevens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gershin-Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershin-Stevens works at
Dr. Gershin-Stevens speaks Romanian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershin-Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershin-Stevens.
