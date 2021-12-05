Book an Appointment

Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. 

Dr. Gershin-Stevens works at Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte
    22655 Bayshore Rd Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5164
  2. 2
    Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5162

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nephrology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Romanian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629094735
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Irina Gershin-Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershin-Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gershin-Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershin-Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershin-Stevens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershin-Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershin-Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

