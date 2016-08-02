Dr. Irina Gavanescu Stockton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavanescu Stockton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Gavanescu Stockton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology110 Francis St Ste 4B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8658
Cambridge Health Alliance Snr103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 381-5061
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (617) 632-8658Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Patient, compassionate, caring, smart, thoughtful, and thorough. Really takes her time, and creative. What more could you possibly want? A real pleasure - I feel lucky to have found such a wonderful rheumatologost!
About Dr. Irina Gavanescu Stockton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1629397906
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
