Overview

Dr. Irina Gavanescu Stockton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Gavanescu Stockton works at BIDMC - Division of Rheumatology in Boston, MA with other offices in Everett, MA and Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.