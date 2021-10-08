Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimitrova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD
Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Church Ranch7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (303) 925-4100
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital3333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Professional Building1100 E Michigan Ave Ste 307, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Dr. Dimitrova is the best doctor I have ever had. She spends time to answer all questions, she is organized, compassionate, knowledgeable and truly cares. She helped save me from metastasized uterine cancer. I trust her with my life.
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, Greek, Macedonian and Russian
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Med University Of Sofia Bulgaria
- Gynecological Oncology
