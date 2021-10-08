Overview

Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Dimitrova works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Westminster, CO, Wyandotte, MI and Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.