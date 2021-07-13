See All Psychiatrists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Irina Digilova, MD

Psychiatry
4 (20)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Digilova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Krasnodar Med School.

Dr. Digilova works at Shakti Care LLC in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shakti Care LLC
    6302 Broadway St Ste 230, Pearland, TX 77581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 529-6242
  2. 2
    Martin Luther King Jr Health Center Pharmacy
    3550 Swingle Rd, Houston, TX 77047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 873-5270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Digilova, is a excellent doctor phychiatrist. Dr. Digilova, was there in my hard times and good. I probably wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her understanding and knowing how to feel better and function as a regular person. Jennifer is just wonderful! She has a very sweet disposition, easy to talk to and just a wonderful person! Couldn't ask for a better Doctor and receptionist anywhere. Thank you Dr Digilova, your the best ever!
    — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Irina Digilova, MD
    About Dr. Irina Digilova, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Russian
    • 1255447512
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Krasnodar Med School
    • Krasnodar Medical School
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Digilova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digilova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digilova has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digilova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Digilova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digilova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digilova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digilova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

