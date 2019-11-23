Dr. Irina Cherepashinskaya Vaizman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Cherepashinskaya Vaizman, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Cherepashinskaya Vaizman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at South Avenue1110 South Ave Ste 306, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 719-9338
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at 4th Avenue9920 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 719-9340
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viazman is the best. I have been her patient for 15 years and will never change. When I had a need for surgery that my insurance didn’t pay a lot for, other doctors refused to help me unless I found a way to pay out of pocket. Not Dr. Vaizman. She cared and did my surgery and treated me like a human being and it wasn’t about the money. It is hard to find good doctors these days and I am so grateful for her.
About Dr. Irina Cherepashinskaya Vaizman, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman.
