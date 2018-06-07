Dr. Irina Buhaescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhaescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Buhaescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Buhaescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Buhaescu works at
Locations
-
1
lahey clinic41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-4760
-
2
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buhaescu?
Very kind timely yet will spend the time needed with you. Listens and remembers what you tell her. Refers you to another if necessary. Great doctor happy I found her.
About Dr. Irina Buhaescu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619144052
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhaescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhaescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhaescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhaescu works at
Dr. Buhaescu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhaescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhaescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhaescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhaescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhaescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.