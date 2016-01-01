Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irina Berlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irina Berlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Irina Berlin Medical PC40 W Brighton Ave Ste 104, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 627-8300
- English, Portuguese
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berlin speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
