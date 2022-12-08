Dr. Irina Belinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Belinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irina Belinsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Eye Center - Staten Island1200 South Ave Ste 204, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-9055
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Belinsky is an extremely rare doctor! Not only is she a first class professional and carries herself in a polite and respectable manner, but her expertise in her field is truly amazing! I initially contacted her because my left eyelid was hanging lower than the right and I was very conscious of it. Not only did she make me feel comfortable, but explained in full detail the procedure. She literally cut the eyelid and then created somewhat of a “curtain” effect so as to be able to move the eyelid up and down to equal the other side. This was truly amazing and the results were perfection!! She is one gifted doctor and I will not go to any other doctor and would travel the world just for her!
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Belinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belinsky has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Belinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.