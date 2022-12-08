Overview

Dr. Irina Belinsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Belinsky works at NYU Langone Eye Center - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.