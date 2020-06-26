Dr. Irina Belder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Belder, DPM
Dr. Irina Belder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from NYCPM and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Total Care Podiatry PC3514 Mermaid Ave Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 375-9257
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor, she knows what she’s doing. Everything is really sterile and is a professional environment. Staff is friendly!! I recommend 100% going to this place!!!
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- 1215115407
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center Wound Care and Geriatrics Fellowship
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NYCPM
- Brooklyn College
Dr. Belder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belder has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belder speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.