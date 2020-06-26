Overview

Dr. Irina Belder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from NYCPM and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Belder works at Irina Belder in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.