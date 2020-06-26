See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Irina Belder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from NYCPM and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Belder works at Irina Belder in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Care Podiatry PC
    3514 Mermaid Ave Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11224 (718) 375-9257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Great doctor, she knows what she's doing. Everything is really sterile and is a professional environment. Staff is friendly!! I recommend 100% going to this place!!!
    Marina — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Irina Belder, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215115407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center Wound Care and Geriatrics Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NYCPM
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Belder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belder is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Belder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Belder has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belder on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

