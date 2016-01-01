See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Irina Arp, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irina Arp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Arp works at MOUNT CARMEL HEALTH in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital-columbus Mount Carmel Campus
    793 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222
  2. 2
    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians
    5500 N Meadows Dr Ste 210, Grove City, OH 43123
  3. 3
    Mount Carmel Grove City
    5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

    About Dr. Irina Arp, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558625780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Carmel West
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

