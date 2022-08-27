See All Psychiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Irina Addes, MD

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irina Addes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Dr. Addes works at Mindpath Health in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.
    3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Aug 27, 2022
    DR. Addes’s is very thorough in explaining clinical diagnoses and helpful in working together to achieve applicable therapeutic goals. DR. Addes is caring. and accepting of individual diversities. I get as much time as I need to address my therapeutic concerns for each clinical session I participate in . ( time varies depending on what I have been going through.) I trust DR. Addes in her ability to apply her clinical knowledge to my specific needs. I especially appreciate her personal communication style of working collaboratively with me to problem solve the clinical needs I have ongoing. DR.Addes is very open to collaborating with my other medical and mental health providers .
    Kristie Cameron Conrad — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Irina Addes, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1659436533
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Addes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Addes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

