Dr. Irfan Wadiwala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Wadiwala, DO
Overview
Dr. Irfan Wadiwala, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Wadiwala works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Weight Loss13323 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 653-6544
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadiwala?
Excellent Dr!!
About Dr. Irfan Wadiwala, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1013110733
Education & Certifications
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
- King Drew Med Ctr
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadiwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadiwala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadiwala works at
Dr. Wadiwala speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.