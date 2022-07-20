Overview

Dr. Irfan Tahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med



Dr. Tahir works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.