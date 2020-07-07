Dr. Irfan Sohail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Sohail, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irfan Sohail, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Quaid E Azam Medical College - Islamia University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center - Henderson2850 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 612-3751Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Dr Sohail has been my Nephrologist Since my transplant in 2014. Great attitude, knowledgable and through. You dont play around with transplant issues, he is right on it.
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- University of Arkansas
- Quaid E Azam Medical College - Islamia University
