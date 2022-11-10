Overview

Dr. Irfan Raheem, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Raheem works at St Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.