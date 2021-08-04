Dr. Irfan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Locations
Greenway Endocrinology PA7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 730, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For blood glucose / diabetes type II
About Dr. Irfan Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033186531
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.