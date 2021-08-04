Overview

Dr. Irfan Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Greenway Endocrinology in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.