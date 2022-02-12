Overview

Dr. Irfan Iftikhar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll, Karachi and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Iftikhar works at Cardiac Intervention Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.