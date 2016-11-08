Dr. Irfan Hisamuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hisamuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Hisamuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Hisamuddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Hisamuddin works at
Locations
1
Cchs Nuclear Medicine4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5300
2
Endoscopy Center of Delaware1090 Old Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 892-2710
3
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 738-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Din in one word is simply, amazing. Not only does he have an amazing disposition and sense of humor but he put you at ease and is very informative with all questions that you ask. He is one of the best doctors I've ever had the pleasure of meeting.
About Dr. Irfan Hisamuddin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1871798421
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hisamuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hisamuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hisamuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hisamuddin works at
Dr. Hisamuddin has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hisamuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hisamuddin speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hisamuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hisamuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hisamuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hisamuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.