Dr. Irfan Hisamuddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital



Dr. Hisamuddin works at Cchs Nuclear Medicine in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.