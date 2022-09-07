See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Handoo works at Interpersonal Psychiatry in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interpersonal Psychiatry
    1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 329, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 441-9875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I had heard that Dr. Handoo was the top ketamine doctor in town and had the most expertise. I have been to several ketamine clinics in the Kansas City area, and the results that I have gotten from seeing Dr. Handoo since starting IV ketamine treatments with him have been night and day. It is the best my depression has been in over 30 years and it has been no comparison. Dr. Handoo's knowledge and guidance during IV ketamine treatments has been amazing, and his nurse Zac has been outstanding and made it a wonderful experience. I strongly recommend Dr. Handoo for IV ketamine treatments and would not go anywhere else.
    Chris — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1013139252
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Handoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Handoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Handoo works at Interpersonal Psychiatry in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Handoo’s profile.

    Dr. Handoo has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Handoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

