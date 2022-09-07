Overview

Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Handoo works at Interpersonal Psychiatry in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.