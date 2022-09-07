Dr. Irfan Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Hameed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.
Locations
Epic Heart and Vascular Care1705 S FM 51 Ste 107, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 230-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Fort Worth
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with dr Hameed was very good. I like him as my dr he explained everything to you in detail. But not very happy with his staff they can’t seem to get things done dr Hameed wanted me to get a stress test and didn’t get the first one they tell me my insurance didn’t approve it but my insurance said they never received anything from the office now I’m trying to get the second one and I call and again they say my insurance has not got back to them I called my insurance and they say they still don’t have anything from dr Hameed office I’m not the one wanting the stress test dr Hameed is so he needs to get his staff on the ball if I don’t get it this time I’m not going to worry about it anymore
About Dr. Irfan Hameed, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528089364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.