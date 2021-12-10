Overview

Dr. Irfan Firdaus, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ft Wright, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Firdaus works at The Christ Hospital in Ft Wright, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.