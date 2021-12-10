Dr. Irfan Firdaus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firdaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Firdaus, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ft Wright, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Tchms 11- Northern Kentucky1955 Dixie Hwy Ste G, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 331-3304
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent Dr.His path saved my life with my lung cancer.Just a great Dr.
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
Dr. Firdaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firdaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firdaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firdaus has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firdaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Firdaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firdaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firdaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firdaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.