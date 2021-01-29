Overview

Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ansari works at Electrodiagnosis & Rehab Assoc in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

