Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Ansari works at Electrodiagnosis & Rehab Assoc in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Electrodiagnosis & Rehabilitation Associates of Tacoma Ps.
    3315 S 23rd St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 29, 2021
Dr. Ansari is one of the most caring and compassionate doctors I have ever received care from. He goes above and beyond to communicate with his patients. He also never makes you feel like he is in a hurry and really listens to your concerns and issues! I am forever grateful for his dedication to my care and healing! Thank you Dr. Ansari!
Becky Balmores — Jan 29, 2021
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 34 years of experience
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
  • Male
  • 1497711162
  • Schwab Rehab Ctr
  • Cook Co Hosp
  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ansari works at Electrodiagnosis & Rehab Assoc in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ansari’s profile.

Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

