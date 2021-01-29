Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Electrodiagnosis & Rehabilitation Associates of Tacoma Ps.3315 S 23rd St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Dr. Ansari is one of the most caring and compassionate doctors I have ever received care from. He goes above and beyond to communicate with his patients. He also never makes you feel like he is in a hurry and really listens to your concerns and issues! I am forever grateful for his dedication to my care and healing! Thank you Dr. Ansari!
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Schwab Rehab Ctr
- Cook Co Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ansari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari speaks Hindi and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
