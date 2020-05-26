Overview

Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1997 - Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ansari works at Frankfort Eye Center in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Versailles, KY and Owenton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.