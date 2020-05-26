See All Ophthalmologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1997 - Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ansari works at Frankfort Eye Center in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Versailles, KY and Owenton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frankfort Eye Center
    100 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 628-3378
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Frankfort Eye Center
    202 Frankfort St Ste 107, Versailles, KY 40383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 205-3312
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    New Horizons Medical Center Specialty Clinics
    120 Progress Way, Owenton, KY 40359 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 628-3383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2020
    Smart, caring, communicates well.
    Michael Mansfield — May 26, 2020
    About Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1043207228
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2012 - Drexel University
    Residency
    • 2003 - Drexel University
    Internship
    • 2000 - St Vincent's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • 1997 - Aga Khan University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
