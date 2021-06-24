Dr. Irfan Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Irfan Ali MD Pllc1384 Cordova Cv Ste 1, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 753-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is the best psychiatrist ever!!!!!!!! I've only been with Dr. Ali for only 1 year. His secretary Shapria went over and beyond to help me get my medications at a cheaper price. It took days but she did not stop until we got what I needed. She also followed back up with me to be sure everything was ok. I received EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE.
About Dr. Irfan Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
