Dr. Irfan Ahsan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Ahsan, MD is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Ahsan works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (866) 624-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and respectful Doctor. He did a thorough job helping me and I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Irfan Ahsan, MD
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1124463179
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahsan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahsan works at
Dr. Ahsan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahsan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.