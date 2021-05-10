Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Harbor3909 Woodley Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 408-7242
Advanced Counseling Services PC20500 Eureka Rd Ste 200, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (734) 285-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He changed my life. He TRULY cares. ?? Exceptional Doctor!!!! The Best. Thank you...
About Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.