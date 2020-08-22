Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Locations
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-0681Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahmed is my husband’s doctor. We both gave the utmost respect for him. He is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and patient. He is HIGHLY recommended.
About Dr. Irfan Ahmed, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1700022043
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
