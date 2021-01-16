Overview

Dr. Irfan Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Blackstone Valley Eye Care in Woonsocket, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.