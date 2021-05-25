Dr. Irfan Afaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Afaq, MD
Overview
Dr. Irfan Afaq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Afaq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellstone Regional Hospital2700 Vissing Park Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-8000
-
2
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 361-6000
-
3
Uofl Health - Peace Hospital2020 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 386-2454
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afaq?
Very kind, caring, knowledgeable doctor!! He explains things well and really listens to you. I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Irfan Afaq, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790778447
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afaq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afaq accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afaq works at
Dr. Afaq has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Afaq. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.