Overview

Dr. Irfan Afaq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Afaq works at Alliance Psychiatry and Neu Association in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.