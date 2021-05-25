Dr. Irene Zide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Zide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Zide, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bronx VA/Mt Sinai
Dr. Zide works at
Locations
Five Towns Endocrinology290 Central Ave Ste 202, Lawrence, NY 11559 Directions (516) 371-0517
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took a wile To get a apt. But so happy that I did other places took a lot longer . No one in officer waiting room Staff was really nice. Have another apt in 2 months.. Over all very happy
About Dr. Irene Zide, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1932209590
Education & Certifications
- Bronx VA/Mt Sinai
- Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Ny Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens, Internal Medicine Abington Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Abington Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zide has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zide has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Counseling and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.