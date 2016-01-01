Overview

Dr. Irene Wakam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wakam works at WAKAM IRENE B MD OFFICE in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.