Dr. Irene Voo, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Irene Voo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Voo works at Irene Voo MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Irene Voo MD
    6970 S Cimarron Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-7245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Angioid Streaks of Choroid Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Areolar Atrophy of the Macula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Bietti's Crystalline Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Birdshot Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blue Cone Monochromatism Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroid Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Osteoma Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Coats' Disease Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Cone Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cone Rod Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cytomegaloviral Retinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eales Disease Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraocular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lattice Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Multifocal Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Uveitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctate Inner Choroidopathy Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Serpiginous Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Snowflake Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Stargardt's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Ophthalmia Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traction Detachment of Retina Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Tuberculous Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tubulointerstitial Nephritis With Uveitis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinochoroidopathy Dominant Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Irene Voo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215981584
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|University of Miami - Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Olive View Medical Center|UCLA/Olive View
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University Of California School Of Medicine
