Dr. Irene Voo, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Irene Voo, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Voo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Voo works at
Locations
-
1
Irene Voo MD6970 S Cimarron Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 848-7245
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Healthcare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voo?
Dr. Voo is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. She is professional, efficient and extremely detailed oriented. Her bedside manner is tremendous. Dr. Voo makes you feel comfortable as well as confident that you are receiving the very best care as well as 100% of her attention. In this town, Dr. Voo is a breath of fresh air. Her staff is also top notch. Thank you Dr. Voo!
About Dr. Irene Voo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215981584
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|University of Miami - Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Olive View Medical Center|UCLA/Olive View
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University Of California School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voo works at
Dr. Voo has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Voo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.